Sports Illustrated is hiring a producer for The MMQB NFL Podcast—SI’s home in audio for NFL news, analysis, rumors, and hotly contested debates over what is and is not a bad football movie. The MMQB NFL Podcast is expanding its scope to include discussions of NFL culture, additional news content, and deep-dive storytelling.

We’re looking for someone who is an active problem-solver, capable of working with a large staff of journalists, and understands the fluid nature of news coverage.

This position is based in our NY office and would require working late Sundays (and additional weekend work on occasion) to accommodate the NFL game schedule. Flexibility on schedule is a MUST.

Responsibilities:

• Work with a team of journalists from The MMQB staff to track relevant NFL stories.

• Organize and outline episodes in several show formats including: roundtable discussions, deep-dive breakdowns, interviews, post-game analysis, and quick-hitting news.

• Engineer recording sessions in our NYC in-office studio.

• Assist hosts recording from remote locations.

• Edit/Cut/Mix more than five episodes per week during the NFL season.

• Record short news updates.

• Post episodes to our CMS.

• Help provide assets for promotional materials including transcripts and audiograms.

Requirements:

• 1-3 years experience in audio production.

• Interest in news-focused and/or NFL content.

• Highly organized and ambitious.

• Creative and positive approach to problem-solving.

• Ability to turn episodes around quickly.

• Proficient in Adobe Audition.

Please send résumé along with two relevant samples and a detailed description of your work/contribution on each sample to sportsillustratedpodcasts@gmail.com