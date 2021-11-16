Open Floor: The Same Old Jazz And Everything We Got Wrong

Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
Open Floor: The Same Old Jazz & Everything We Got Wrong
Publish date:

Jazz in trouble, early season predictions, the mailbag and much more.
In today's episode, Michael and Rohan conduct a three-week temperature check on teams they were right and oh so wrong about before the season began. They also go deep on the Utah Jazz and wonder, given the team's recent slide, if they can ever win it all as currently constructed or if a big trade is necessary. Then, the guys open up the mailbag to discuss players who've made the most and least surprising leaps so far this season (shout out to Cole Anthony).

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

