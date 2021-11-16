Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
NBA
Open Floor: Warriors Trade Potential & A Caruso Conspiracy
Publish date:

Open Floor: Warriors Trade Potential And A Caruso Conspiracy

Warriors are on fire, Bucks are hobbled, Alex Caruso-Lakers conspiracy theory and of course, the mailbag
Author:
and

In today's episode, Michael and Chris open up the mailbag to discuss the red-hot Golden State Warriors, banged up Milwaukee Bucks, and more. Is now a good time for Golden State to go all in and trade James Wiseman and some other assets for a veteran (like Domantas Sabonis?) who can produce right away? Or, with Klay Thompson coming back in a couple months, are they better off staying patient? And what will Klay look like when he returns to action? Also, should we worry about the Bucks? Michael and Chris cover all of this and more, including an Alex Caruso-Lakers conspiracy theory that's sure to make Lakers fans feel great.

Listen to The Open Floor Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

