Open Floor: Warriors Trade Potential & A Caruso Conspiracy

In today's episode, Michael and Chris open up the mailbag to discuss the red-hot Golden State Warriors, banged up Milwaukee Bucks, and more. Is now a good time for Golden State to go all in and trade James Wiseman and some other assets for a veteran (like Domantas Sabonis?) who can produce right away? Or, with Klay Thompson coming back in a couple months, are they better off staying patient? And what will Klay look like when he returns to action? Also, should we worry about the Bucks? Michael and Chris cover all of this and more, including an Alex Caruso-Lakers conspiracy theory that's sure to make Lakers fans feel great.

Listen to The Open Floor Podcast