The Crossover: Wizards Look Legit & Questions About The Cavs

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck discuss the latest in the Ben Simmons drama after his agent, Rich Paul, challenged the Sixers in comments made to The Athletic. We also break down the Wizards' early season success with their new offseason additions, if the surprising steps forward taken by the Cavaliers signals a potential trade down the road, and why a healthy John Wall has yet to suit up for the Rockets this season and whether the league will step in to make him play.

Listen to The Crossover Podcast