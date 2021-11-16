Skip to main content
November 16, 2021
NBA
The Crossover: Wizards Look Legit & Questions About The Cavs
The Crossover: Wizards Look Legit & Questions About The Cavs

Ben Simmons holdout, Washington's early success, potential Cleveland trades and where is John Wall? Plus much more.
and

Ben Simmons holdout, Washington's early success, potential Cleveland trades and where is John Wall? Plus much more.

Chris Mannix and Howard Beck discuss the latest in the Ben Simmons drama after his agent, Rich Paul, challenged the Sixers in comments made to The Athletic. We also break down the Wizards' early season success with their new offseason additions, if the surprising steps forward taken by the Cavaliers signals a potential trade down the road, and why a healthy John Wall has yet to suit up for the Rockets this season and whether the league will step in to make him play.

Listen to The Crossover Podcast

Listen on Apple Podcasts
Listen on Spotify
Listen on iHeartRadio

