November 18, 2021
Kenny Mayne | SI Media Podcast
Kenny Mayne and Traina Thoughts | SI Media Podcast

Episode 365 of the 'Sports Illustrated Media Podcast' hosted by Jimmy Traina features an interview with Kenny Mayne.
Kenny Mayne, a longtime ESPN personality, talks about his May departure from the World Wide Leader after 27 years. Months later, how does he feel about what went down, does he have regrets revealing that ESPN asked him to take a 61% pay cut and how weird was it to do shows after announcing he was leaving? He also discusses how he navigated being political on social media while trying to follow ESPN's guidelines and which tweets got him in trouble during his time at the company. 

Mayne also gives us an update on what he's doing now and what he will do going forward, whether a sports-themed type of Daily Show can work, how he's doing with bitcoin, what he told Aaron Rodgers after the Packers quarterback got COVID-19 and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly Traina Thoughts segment. This week, Jimmy and Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY talk about big news for Sal; Steph Curry getting MVP chants on the road; the Tom Brady docuseries, Man in the Arena; the new, in-season edition of Hard Knocks; and Episode 4 of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

