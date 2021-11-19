Open Floor's Official League Pass Recommendations

On today's episode, Michael and Chris offer their official NBA League Pass recommendations! Both give three teams they really think you should be watching if you aren't already—shout out to the Warriors, who didn't make the cut because they're too obvious—and then three teams you should do your best to avoid right now. Including: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s budding partnership, whether the young Knicks are exciting, why something always feels off with the Pacers, and more!