November 19, 2021
NBA
Open Floor's Official League Pass Recommendations
Open Floor's Official League Pass Recommendations

The most exciting teams to watch this season, brought to you by Chris Herring and Michael Pina.
The most exciting teams to watch this season, brought to you by Chris Herring and Michael Pina.

On today's episode, Michael and Chris offer their official NBA League Pass recommendations! Both give three teams they really think you should be watching if you aren't already—shout out to the Warriors, who didn't make the cut because they're too obvious—and then three teams you should do your best to avoid right now. Including: Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s budding partnership, whether the young Knicks are exciting, why something always feels off with the Pacers, and more!

