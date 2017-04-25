Extra Mustard

Watch: Idiot Chevy Camaro driver does donuts in the ocean

2:00 | More Sports
These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports
icon
Will Sabel Courtney
an hour ago

This story first appeared on The Drive.

Assuming your parents were, well, parents, they likely gave you all kinds of life advice as you grew up. Look both ways before you cross the street. Brush your teeth twice a day. Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables. Well, we at The Drive would like to add one item to that list of parental advisements: Never, ever drive your car into the ocean. 

Chevrolet Camaro Driver Makes Huge Mistake

In case you weren't aware—as we're gonna assume this Chevrolet Camaro driver who decided to drive his muscle car into the surf—the salt water making up the seven seas is toxic to the steel that makes up so much of most cars. Even washing every inch of a car with fresh water after taking a dip in the ocean doesn't necessarily guarantee safety from the cancer known as rust; the briny solution can make its way into nooks and crannies that even the most aggressive car wash has trouble reaching, leading to hidden body rot that can rear its ugly head months or years later.

If that weren't bad enough, driving through the surf includes plenty of other hazards. The ground hidden beneath the water can change without warning, switching from firm sand to large rocks in a split second. Unexpected large waves can knock a car off-balance, filling it with water or pulling it out to sea. Hell, you could crash into a orca in the midst of grabbing a seal off the beach. (We're not saying it's likely, we're just saying it could happen.) And if nothing else, you'll almost certainly wind up being mocked on reddit. 

So, to reiterate: Do not drive your Chevy Camaro into the surf and do donuts. Do not drive any car into the ocean, period. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters