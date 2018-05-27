Will Power won the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday afternoon, giving owner Roger Penske another victory at the Brickyard.

Team Penske has now won 17 Indianapolis 500s.

It is the first time that the 37–year–old Power, who started in third, has won the race. Ed Carpenter, who clocked the fastest qualifying time to win the pole position for the second time in his career, finished the Indy 500 in second and Scott Dixon came in third.

Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay rounded out the top five.

Power, a native of Australia, took the lead on Lap 197, after leaders Stefan Wilson and Jack Harvey pitted for fuel.

Danica Patrick, in the final race of her career, crashed on lap 68. She finished in 30th.

Takuma Sato, who won the last year's race, crashed on lap 48 after running into the back of James Davison in Turn 4. He finished 32nd.

Three–time winner Helio Castroneves also crashed, when his No. 3 Pennzoil Chevrolet spun outside of Turn 4 on Lap 145.