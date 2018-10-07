First Japanese GP an Emotional One for Sauber Driver Charles Leclerc

Charles Coates/Getty Images

Leclerc, who retired with technical problems on the 39th lap of Sunday's race, visited the site of mentor Jules Bianchi's crash, calling it part of a "very difficult" weekend.

By Associated Press
October 07, 2018

SUZUKA, Japan — Charles Leclerc's first appearance at the Japanese Grand Prix was an emotional one.

The Sauber driver was mentored through his junior racing years by Jules Bianchi, who died nine months after a horrific crash at the rain-hit Japanese GP in 2014.

Leclerc, who retired with technical problems on the 39th lap of Sunday's race, visited the site of Bianchi's crash, calling it part of a "very difficult" weekend.

"It's obviously a very difficult weekend," said Leclerc. "Jules has helped me massively to arrive here, more than only on the racing side. He was a bit like part of the family."

Bianchi crashed into a recovery vehicle that was removing another car at the time. The race was delayed because of rain and it was getting dark at the Suzuka circuit at the time of the crash.

Bianchi was the first Formula One driver in over 21 years to die as a result of an F1 racing accident since Ayrton Senna's death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

The Monaco-born Leclerc began his karting career at a track managed by Bianchi's father in southern France.

Racing
Lewis Hamilton Wins Russian GP After Teammate Lets Him Through

In March 2016, it was announced that Leclerc would be one of two drivers to join the Ferrari Driver Academy and would act as development driver for Haas F1 Team and Scuderia Ferrari.

His best finish this season was sixth place at the race in Azerbaijan.

Last month, it was announced that Leclerc will replace Kimi Raikkonen at the Scuderia Ferrari team for 2019.

For now, Leclerc is focused on paying tribute to Bianchi.

"For this year, I will have nothing more special than trying to make him remembered as much as I can to the public," Leclerc said.

___

More AP auto racing: https://racing.ap.org

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

You May Like

More Racing

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)