Three-time Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda died on Monday after complications from kidney dialysis, his family confirmed to The Guardian. Lauda was 70.

The Austrian racer became one of the sport's most legendary figures in the 1970s. He won his first world title with Ferrari in 1975, but was severely burned at the German Grand Prix in 1976. Lauda returned to the track just two races later, winning two more world titles in 1977 and 1984.

"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday,” Lauda's family said in a statement. "His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain. A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed."

Lauda retired from racing in 1995, staying in the sport in a managerial position as he grew his airline, Lauda Air.

Lauda's life and rivalry with British racer James Hunt were dramatized in the 2013 film "Rush." Actor Daniel Bruhl received a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the 2013 Golden Globes for his portrayal of Lauda.