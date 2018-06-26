Arizona Cardinals Lineman Justin Pugh Hosts Football Camp in Hometown

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Justin Pugh hosted his annual FUNdamentals camp for kids in his hometown of Newtown, Pennsylvania.

By Robbie Boyd
June 26, 2018

Imagine a warm, sunny morning in June with barely a cloud in the sky—a perfect day for playing football. However, this particular morning wasn’t just a good day for football because of the weather conditions. Justin Pugh, an offensive lineman for the Arizona Cardinals, returned to his high school, Council Rock North High in Newtown, Pennsylvania, to host a football camp for kids between the ages of eight and 14. Pugh was giving back to the community by inspiring young football players, as he has been doing for the last four years.

Pugh wasn’t always a football star. He didn’t start playing football until he was in the seventh grade. His high school, Council Rock South High, didn’t even have a football field—his team played their home games at Council Rock North. Between the late start to his young career and unorthodox playing conditions, Pugh had to work hard to achieve his goals.

“Five percent of my success is natural talent, and 95 percent is hard work,” Pugh said.

He always tried to identify certain aspects of the professional football players that he wanted to emulate. Pugh would then try to incorporate these aspects into his game to make himself a more complete player. After a successful high school football career, he committed to Syracuse University. With the Orange, Pugh was named first-team All-Big East twice and earned the title of co-captain as a senior. Yet even with all the accolades, Pugh said his favorite parts about playing at Syracuse were the people he played with.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New York Giants selected Pugh 19th overall in the 2013 NFL draft. When asked about his favorite perk that comes with being a pro, Pugh answered without a moment’s hesitation: “My favorite perk is having the ability to give back to the community and inspire kids to chase their dreams.”

At the camp, each age group received instruction from four to five coaches. Pugh was not just there for photos and handshakes. The kids participated in several different drills, competed in a 40-yard dash elimination race called a “smokehouse,” and applied their skills in a series of 7v7 games. Pugh seemed to have a lot of fun playing with the kids. All of them were smiling, laughing, and having fun. One young participant, Cooper, said, “I like the camp because we play football and it’s really fun.”

Pugh and the other coaches said the purpose of the camp is not only to teach football, but also to teach kids how to chase dreams and live a healthy lifestyle. As Pugh told the campers, “Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”

You May Like

More SI Kids

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)