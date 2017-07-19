Chelsea Leave £74m Worth of New Signings Out of Their Travelling Squad for Pre-Season Tour of Asia

​ Chelsea have left new £39.7m signing Tiemoue Bakayoko out of their travelling squad for the club's tour of China and Singapore this month, with concerns over the Frenchman's current fitness after recently suffering a knee injury and his ability to train at full speed.





The knee problem Bakayoko sustained towards the end of last season is what is believed to have held up the completion of his transfer from Monaco. But even before he officially arrived there were suggestions the 22-year-old wouldn't be going on tour with his new teammates.

It would appear that Antonio Conte feels his intensive training would be too much for Bakayoko to handle at this stage of his recovery, with the player now having just under two weeks to get himself up to speed before the rest of the squad returns to England from Asia.

Chelsea have also left £34m centre-back Antonio Rudiger out of the initial group. The German was on international duty at the Confederations Cup until earlier this month, but the cub have confirmed he will fly out a later date to join the squad on the Singapore leg of the tour.

It means back-up goalkeeper Willy Caballero is the only new signing that is part of the group.

Injury suffered on international duty has kept Eden Hazard from being involved. As things stand, he is likely to miss the start of the season.

Unsurprisingly, there is no Diego Costa in the squad. Currently in Brazil, his future at the club remains in serious doubt and his relationship with Conte looks beyond repair after the striker's latest social media stunt, during which he was wearing an Atletico Madrid shirt.

Nemanja Matic is also not with the group. He was expected to join Manchester United until relations between the clubs soured after the Romelu Lukaku debacle. Juventus, a club linked with the Serbian in the past, are now being billed as a likely destination.

Chelsea's Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic (L) holds off Middlesbrough's English midfielder Adam Forshaw during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Middlesbrough at Stamford Bridge in London on May 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Ian KINGTON / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read IAN KINGTON/AFP/Getty Images) IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Danish defender Andreas Christensen is back with the club after two years on loan with Borussia Monchengladbach in Germany, while a number of other younger players will hope to impress and turn this opportunity into a real first-team role.

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Willy Caballero, Eduardo, Marcin Bulka

Defenders: Cesar Azpilicueta, Gary Cahill, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen, Tomas Kalas, Jake Clarke-Salter, Fikayo Tomori, Marcos Alonso, Victor Moses

Midfielders: Cesc Fabregas, N'Golo Kante, Mario Pasalic, Lewis Baker, Kyle Scott, Pedro, Willian, Kenedy, Charly Musonda Jr, Jeremie Boga





Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Loic Remy

