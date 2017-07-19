Everton Defender Secures Loan Move to Leeds United After Koeman Spends Big
Everton have been one of the busiest Premier League teams so far in the transfer window, bringing in a plethora of new faces. But the new arrivals mean outgoings are inevitable, and it appears defender Matthew Pennington is the latest out the door.
BREAKING: @LUFC sign @Everton defender @mpennington94 on season-long loan - Sky sources. #SSN pic.twitter.com/vaNs4D6QZT— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 19, 2017
Leeds, who are currently in Austria as part of the pre season tour, are expected to give Pennington his first game against German side Borussia Mönchengladbach, who Leeds will play on the 20th July.
Pennington, who towards the end of last season made his way into the first team after a number of injuries to key defenders, made three Premier League appearances.