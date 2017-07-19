Everton Defender Secures Loan Move to Leeds United After Koeman Spends Big

Everton have been one of the busiest Premier League teams ​so far in the transfer window, bringing in a plethora of new faces. But the new arrivals mean outgoings are inevitable, and it appears defender Matthew Pennington is the latest out the door.

According to the Daily Star , Leeds have beaten off competition from Hull City to secure his signature, and Sky Sports report that the deal is now complete.

Leeds, who are currently in Austria as part of the pre season tour, are expected to give Pennington his first game against German side Borussia Mönchengladbach, who Leeds will play on the 20th July.





Pennington, who towards the end of last season made his way into the first team after a number of injuries to key defenders, made three Premier League appearances.

His fondest memory will be scoring his first goal against Liverpool back in early April. The Liverpool Echo also reports that the signature of Michael Keane had left Pennington's first team chances at Everton scarce. Pennington has yet to have any Championship experience as his previous three loan moves have all been in League One.





His spell at Coventry in 2014 was perhaps his most successful where he earned Coventry's Young Player of the Year; he will hope to replicate his past form.





Everton have been looking to give him some first team experience and with many Everton academy graduates shining in England's recent success, it will be a shock if he is the only player to leave on loan.

