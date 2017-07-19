Everton Ready to Trigger €30m Release Clause for Las Palmas Star Jonathan Viera

Everton are ready to continue their summer spending spree by triggering the €30m release clause for Las Palmas attacking midfielder, Jonathan Viera.





The Spaniard was the subject of a €25m bid from Swansea already this summer which was rejected and the 27-year-old has stated his desire to remain with the Gran Canarian club.





Nevertheless, according to Marca, the Toffees will match the release clause and it will then be down to them to sort personal terms with Viera.

Athletic's defender Eneko Boveda (L) vies with Las Palmas' forward Jonathan Viera during the Spanish league football match UD Las Palmas vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on May 8, 2016. / AFP / DESIREE MARTIN (Photo credit should read DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images) DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

Everton are willing to offer him a lucrative contract worth €4m-per-year and Las Palmas - a small club in Spain - would be powerless to match those numbers.





But, Viera's desire to remain with the La Liga club has grown after the arrival of former Sevilla man and close friend, Vitolo, who will play in Gran Canaria for six months before finally joining up with Atletico Madrid.





Ronald Koeman's outfit may be able to easily match the release clause due to the £75m they received from Manchester United for Romelu Lukaku, but Viera could be one of the rare footballers who opts to ignore the lure of money.

Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (R) vies Las Palmas' forward Jonathan Viera during the Spanish league football match UD Las Palmas vs Real Madrid CF at the Gran Canaria stadium in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on March 13, 2016. / AFP / DESIREE MARTIN (Photo credit should read DESIREE MARTIN/AFP/Getty Images) DESIREE MARTIN/GettyImages

The fleet-footed midfielder was one of the underrated stars in La Liga last season, scoring seven times and assisting the same amount in just 31 appearances.

If he were to make the move to Goodison Park, it would likely speed up Ross Barkley's exit and would effectively end their pursuit of £50m-rated Swansea star, Gylfi Sigurdsson.