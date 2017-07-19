Harry Redknapp Targeting Former Chelsea and Current Everton Star as Birmingham Rebuild Begins

​Harry Redknapp is looking to sign Everton winger Aaron Lennon and LA Galaxy full back Ashley Cole as he begins his first full season in charge of Birmingham, having helped the club retain their Championship status on the final day of last season.

The ​Daily Mail reports that the former Tottenham boss is hoping to take Lennon, who he managed at the North London club, on loan after a difficult season for the 30-year-old in which he was admitted to hospital and detained by police under the Mental Health Act.

Lennon has since returned to Everton training and is said to be looking sharp in the club's pre-season preparations, although it remains to be seen whether he would drop down into the Championship.

The former England international was found by police officers roadside in Eccles, Salford on 30th April, where he was later admitted to hospital and received treatment for a 'stress-related illness'. He has since released a statement expressing his delight at returning to football, and thanking all those involved for helping him overcome his ordeal.

According to ​The Sun, Redknapp is also reportedly targeting former Chelsea left back Ashley Cole, who is rumoured to be settled in Los Angeles with his partner and young son. Galaxy boss Curt Onalfo has moved to squash talk of Cole's departure, saying:

"He’s a really important part of our team, Ashley brings a level of experience. He’s certainly in my plans and I want to have him stay here.”

The 36-year-old moved to the US in 2016 after two indifferent years in Italy with Roma, and looks unlikely to want to move again as the most successful player in FA Cup history winds down an illustrious career in the states.



The Birmingham boss is also looking to add more experience to his team with the addition of free agent veteran goalscorer Robbie Keane, as well as Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing and Aston Villa's Tommy Elphick.

Redknapp was also said to be interested in former Chelsea captain John Terry before his move across town to Midlands rivals Villa.

