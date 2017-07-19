Hull Defender Andrew Robertson Set for Liverpool Medical After £10m Fee Agreed

​Hull defender Andrew Robertson is set to undergo a medical with Liverpool after the clubs agreed an initial fee of £8m, rising to £10m.

​Times Journalist Paul Joyce confirmed on Twitter that the medical will take place on Thursday ahead of the proposed transfer.

The Scotland international from Hull's pre-season tour in Portugal on Tuesday to discuss personal terms with Liverpool.

Andrew Robertson to have medical at Liverpool tomorrow. £8m rising to £10m — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) July 19, 2017

Robertson impressed for the Tigers last season despite their relegation, making 33 appearances in the Premier League.





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made the signing of a left-back a priority after James Milner was required to play in the position for much of last season.





The potential arrival of Robertson could spell the end for Spaniard Alberto Moreno, who struggled to break into the team last season following some shaky defensive performances.

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Andrew Robertson of Hull City is dejected after the final whistle during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Hull City at White Hart Lane on December 14, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Robertson, 23, began his career with Queen's Park in Scotland, before moving on to Dundee United and joining Hull in 2004.





If a deal is completed, he will become Liverpool's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Mohamed Salah from Roma and Dominic Solanke from Chelsea.





Robertson has earned 15 caps for the Scotland national team, scoring one goal against England at Celtic Park under manager Gordan Strachan.



















