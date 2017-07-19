Hull to Sign Former Crystal Palace Striker and Free Agent Frazier Campbell Subject to Medical

​Hull are set to sign free agent Frazier Campbell ahead of the 2017-18 Championship season.

Campbell was released at the end of last season by Crystal Palace, having scored eight goals in 50 appearances for the South Norwood side, and has not been offered a route back to the club by new Eagles manager Frank de Boer.

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Fraizer Campbell of Crystal Palace applauds the travelling fans after the Premier League match between Hull City and Crystal Palace at KCOM Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Gareth Copley/GettyImages

​Sky Sports believe the former England international will instead drop down a division and sign for Leonid Slutsky's side, with the former Russia manager having taken over following Marco Silva's departure to Watford.

Campbell started his career at Manchester United, making four appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils before being shipped out on loan.

He joined Belgian team Royal Antwerp and scored 15 goals in 37 appearances for Hull during a previous loan spell with the Tigers, transferring to Tottenham for another temporary move before making a permanent swap to Sunderland.

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 10: Fraizer Campbell of Crystal Palace arrives prior to during the Premier League match between Hull City and Crystal Palace at KCOM Stadium on December 10, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

After four seasons with the Black Cats the 29-year-old moved to Cardiff, netting 16 strikes in 52 matches before trading Wales for London, joining Crystal Palace in 2014.

Campbell's most successful season came during his time in Belgium with Royal Antwerp, scoring 24 goals in all competitions during a single term.

The striker earned a solitary international cap for England in 2012 after interim manager Stuart Pearce decided to select untried players for a friendly against the Netherlands, appearing as a 80th minute substitute for Danny Welbeck in a 3-2 defeat.

