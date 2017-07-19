Liverpool vs Crystal Palace Preview: History, Team News, Players to Watch & More

​Following two games on English soil against Tranmere Rovers and Wigan Athletic, Liverpool have headed east to Hong Kong for the eighth edition of the Premier League Asia Trophy.

It is only the second time the Reds have competed in the summer tournament - they finished runners up in 2007 - and Jurgen Klopp's men kick off the semi-final against Crystal Palace on Wednesday July 19 at 13:30 BST.

Watch all Liverpool pre-season games ​here.

Last Encounter





Something of a bogey team in recent years, the Reds' last clash against Palace ended in a 1-2 defeat at Anfield back in April.

The Eagles, resurgent under Sam Allardyce, came back after Philippe Coutinho's early goal to win on the day thanks to a Christian Benteke brace.

Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho (C) scores during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on April 23, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Geoff CADDICK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GEOFF CADDICK/AFP/Getty Images) GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

The former Liverpool striker came back to haunt his old club with two well-taken finishes as the home side struggled to cope with his physical presence.

Benteke's second effort also sparked that celebration with on-loan Mamadou Sakho on the sidelines.

There were happier scenes for the Liverpool faithful earlier in the 2016/17 season when Klopp's men won 2-4 at Selhurst Park in October.

Liverpool Team News





Returning loanee Lazar Markovic and Sheyi Ojo are notable absentees from Liverpool's 25-man squad to make the trip to Asia.

Sadio Mane and Danny Ings have also been left behind to continue their recoveries from injury, while Emre Can is enjoying a well-earned break after Confederations Cup duty with Germany.

WIGAN, ENGLAND - JULY 14: Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates after scoring their first goal during the pre-season friendly match between Wigan Athletic and Liverpool at DW Stadium on July 14, 2017 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Alex Livesey/GettyImages

After scoring his first goal in Liverpool colours in the game against Wigan, fans will be desperate to see more of Mohamed Salah, while fellow newbie Dominic Solanke is also among those who have made the trip.

Palace Lowdown





Eagles boss Frank De Boer has already taken charge for one game with his new club - a 1-3 win over Maidstone United - but the Premier League Asia Trophy will be the first real chance for fans to see the former Ajax and Internazionale manager's style and plans.

MAIDSTONE, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Crystal Palace manager Frank De Boer talks to Jason Lokilo of Palace before the second half during the Pre Season Friendly match bewteen Maidstone United and Crystal Palace at the Gallagher Stadium on July 15, 2017 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images) Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Like Klopp, De Boer has taken a strong squad to Hong Kong including last season's club top scorer Benteke, wide man Wilfried Zaha and French midfield star Yohan Cabaye. However, long-term injured duo Conor Wickham and Papa Souare are not among the contingent.





This will be Palace's first entry in the bi-annual pre-season tournament.

Players to Watch





Ruben Loftus Cheek

WIESBADEN, GERMANY - MARCH 24: Ruben Loftus Cheek of England warms up during the U21 international friendly match between Germany and England at BRITA-Arena on March 24, 2017 in Wiesbaden, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images) Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The 21-year-old midfielder is so far the only new face at Selhurst Park this summer transfer window, despite reports linking De Boer with several high profile names.

A big season is predicted for the two-time Premier League winner, who arrives on loan from Chelsea looking for more game time, after only featuring in 22 league games over the past three seasons.

He comes with a burgeoning reputation, despite limited pitch time with the Blues, and has impressed for England at youth level - most notably during the 2016 Toulon Tournament, in which he scored the winning goal and was named player of the tournament.





Wilfried Zaha

Crystal Palace's Ivorian striker Wilfried Zaha vies with Hull City's Polish midfielder Kamil Grosicki during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park in south London on May 14, 2017 / AFP PHOTO / OLLY GREENWOOD / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLLY GREENWOOD/AFP/Getty Images) OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Palace's 2015/16 and 2016/17 Player of the Year had another outstanding campaign as the Eagles secured their survival in England's top flight.

Scoring seven times and providing nine assists in 35 games, the Ivorian winger was one of the stand out players of the season and has come a long way since failing to make the grade with Manchester United.

What's Next for the Reds?

Depending on the outcome of Wednesday's semi-final, Liverpool will take on either Leicester City or West Brom in the final or third place playoff on Saturday July 22.

One week later, Klopp and company travel to Berlin to take on Hertha as part of the 125th anniversary celebration of both clubs. That match will be followed up by more games in Germany as part of the Audi Cup on August 1 and 2, while a trip to Dublin on August 5 to take on Athletic Club completes Liverpool's pre-season schedule, before the Premier League action restarts.