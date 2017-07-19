Long-Term Tottenham Absentee to Miss Pre-Season US Tour as He Eyes September Return

​Tottenham winger Erik Lamela is set to miss out on the club's pre-season tour of the US as he continues his recovery from injury.

The Argentine international's last appearance for Spurs came on October 25 in an EFL Cup match against Liverpool.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 22: Erik Lamela of Tottenham Hotspur and Jordan Ibe of AFC Bournemouth compete for the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

He has been out of action with a hip problem, which has failed to respond to treatment, and he underwent an operation back in April.

It has been an incredibly frustrating time for Lamela, who never imagined he would have been on the treatment table for the length of time he has been.

Tottenham fly out to America on Wednesday and will take on Paris Saint-Germain in Orlando, Roma in New York and Manchester City in Nashville.

Leverkusen's midfielder Lars Bender (L), Leverkusen's Slovenian midfielder Kevin Kampl (R) and Tottenham Hotspur's Argentinian midfielder Erik Lamela vie for the ball during the Champions League group E football match between Bayer Leverkusen and Tottenham Hotspur in Leverkusen, western Germany, on October 18, 2016 / AFP / PATRIK STOLLARZ (Photo credit should read PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images) PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

Lamela will miss the exhibition matches and the ​Guardian report that the medical staff are targeting a return to action by late September at best.

Tottenham did fantastically well in the league without him last season, finishing runners-up to an imperious Chelsea side, but they would be keen to have him back and available for selection again - Mauricio Pochettino only really had one winger in Heung-min Son to call upon last term, with Georges-Kevin N'Koudou unfancied.

