Will PSG actually spend $255 million to take Neymar from Barcelona?

The summer transfer season has kicked into high gear, with the window open in big-spending England and across Europe, as a number of clubs are making big-name signings, and shelling out plenty to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva, Ederson and Kyle Walker, while rival Manchester United opened with the signing of Victor Lindelof before spending big to land Romelu Lukaku from Everton. The Toffees, meanwhile, have already spent big for Jordan Pickford, Davy Klaassen, Michael Keane and Sandro Ramirez, all while bringing Wayne Rooney back home. Arsenal landed its big fish, signing Alexandre Lacazette from Lyon to add to the free transfer of left back Sead Kolasinac.

In Germany, Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso and landed James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings, though one of its star forwards, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, could be headed out.

In Spain, Lionel Messi's future is no longer in doubt after his new four-year deal with Barcelona, while Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be cooling on his desire to leave Real Madrid. In Italy, meanwhile, AC Milan appears to be signing just about everyone in an attempt to get back to elite status.

Here is the latest from the transfer market as the rumors and signings become more fierce by the day:

• Alvaro Morata is nearing the completion of a move to Chelsea from Real Madrid. Once thought to be a sure thing for Manchester United, Morata appears headed to London. Real Madrid has been asking for €80 million for its Spanish forward. Chelsea has confirmed that the clubs have reached an agreement on the fee, and now it is on the Premier League champions to come to terms with the player, who must also pass a medical. (Sky Sports)

• Sergio Aguero will be staying put at Manchester City this season, Pep Guardiola announced at a press conference in Houston, where City will be playing Manchester United in the International Champions Cup. Aguero had been most recently linked to Chelsea amid a summer in which it was widely believed he would be leaving the Etihad. (BBC)

• Manchester City also appears to be closing in on a £26.5 million move for Real Madrid fullback Danilo, with the club bolstering its defense after already signing Kyle Walker from Tottenham (after missing out on Dani Alves). (The Guardian)

• Neymar's father will reportedly open talks with PSG over a massive move from Barcelona to the French capital. Barcelona maintains its stance that it believes Neymar will be remaining put, despite the latest transfer buzz. (The Guardian)

• RB Leipzig recently rejected an improved, €75 million bid from Liverpool for Naby Keita, remaining firm on its stance that the player is not for sale this summer. (ESPNFC)

• Arsene Wenger has said that Alexis Sanchez will not be sold this summer, but that has not stopped PSG from declaring him as a desired target. (Sky Sports)

• Liverpool is set to sign Andrew Robertson from Hull City, with the 23-year-old left back set to make the £10 million switch to Anfield. (Sky Sports)

• Inter Milan has reportedly told Manchester United that any deal for winger Ivan Perisic must include Anthony Martial making the move to Italy. (Independent)

• Ross Barkley is said to be asking for a massive wage demand at Tottenham, with Everton and Spurs still far apart on any transfer fee agreement. (Mirror)

• Leicester City remains the favorite to land Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City. (The Sun)