Transfer Rumour Roundup: Sanches, Aguero, Viera, Dembele & Many More
Here is today's roundup of the biggest transfer rumours that are flying around the world of football...
1. Renato Sanches
Transfer: Bayern Munich to AC Milan
Bayern Munich's CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has confirmed that AC Milan are in talks with the Bavarian club over a deal for 19-year-old Portuguese international Renato Sanches, which will see the midfielder move on loan initally with an option to sign permanently for
2. Sheyi Ojo
Transfer: Liverpool to Newcastle United
Despite initially been expected to leave Anfield on loan this summer, recently promoted Newcastle United are planning to sign Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo on a permanent basis, with reports talking of a £10m bid being prepared.
Transfer: Ajax to Crystal Palace
Frank de Boer is set to complete is first permanent signing as Crystal Palace manager, as a deal for one of his former players, Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald, is set to be finished before the end of the week.
5. Sergio Aguero
Transfer: Manchester City to Chelsea
With Chelsea in desperate need of a new leading front man and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero being rumoured to be unsure over his future at the Etihad Stadium, a move to West London for the Argentine is the latest entry to the rumour mill.
Transfer: Las Palmas to Swansea City
Having already signed Roque Mesa from the Canary Islanders already this transfer window, Swansea City are now chasing his former teammate Jonathan Viera. However, the Swans will need to dig deeper into their pockets after a £21m bid was reportedly rejected.
Transfer: Internazionale to Valencia
La Liga outfit Valencia are hoping to lure Inter Milan flop
8. Moussa Dembele
Transfer: Celtic to Arsenal
Arsenal have turned their attention towards Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, but with the recent acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette, the Scottish champions' top goalscorer may be seen as a possible replacement for Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez.
Transfer: Valencia to Leicester City
Despite already shelling out for former Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire, Leicester City are set to enter a bidding war with fellow Premier League side Southampton for the signature of Valencia's Tunisian international defender Aymen Abdennour.