Transfer Rumour Roundup: Sanches, Aguero, Viera, Dembele & Many More

​Here is today's roundup of the biggest transfer rumours that are flying around the world of football...

1. Renato Sanches

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 01: Renato Sanches of FC Bayern Muenchen controls the ball during the Bundesliga match between Bayern Muenchen and FC Augsburg at Allianz Arena on April 1, 2017 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images) Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Transfer: Bayern Munich to AC Milan

Bayern Munich's CEO, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has ​confirmed that AC Milan are in talks with the Bavarian club over a deal for 19-year-old Portuguese international Renato Sanches, which will see the midfielder move on loan initally with an option to sign permanently for €40m.

2. Sheyi Ojo

BIRKENHEAD, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Sheyi Ojo of Liverpool during a pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park on July 12, 2017 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Transfer: Liverpool to Newcastle United

Despite initially been expected to leave Anfield on loan this summer, recently promoted Newcastle United are planning to sign Liverpool youngster Sheyi Ojo on a permanent basis, with reports ​talking of a £10m bid being prepared.

3. Keita Balde Diao

ROME, ITALY - APRIL 30: Keita Balde of SS Lazio looks on during the Serie A match between AS Roma and SS Lazio at Stadio Olimpico on April 30, 2017 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images) Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Transfer: Lazio to Internazionale





Lazio star Keita Balde Diao has ​left his side's pre-season training camp, in a bid to force through a move to Serie A rivals Inter. The 22-year-old winger was one of the outstanding players of the Italian top flight last season and is expected to fetch at least €20m.

4. Jairo Riedewald

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - FEBRUARY 23: Jairo Riedewald of Ajax in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Ajax Amsterdam and Legia Warszawa at Amsterdam Arena on February 23, 2017 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images) Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Transfer: Ajax to Crystal Palace

Frank de Boer is set to ​complete is first permanent signing as Crystal Palace manager, as a deal for one of his former players, Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald, is set to be finished before the end of the week.

5. Sergio Aguero

WATFORD, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Sergio Aguero of Manchester City looks on during the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester City at Vicarage Road on May 21, 2017 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Transfer: Manchester City to Chelsea

With Chelsea in desperate need of a new leading front man and Manchester City's Sergio Aguero being rumoured to be unsure over his future at the Etihad Stadium, a move to West London for the Argentine is the latest ​entry to the rumour mill.

6. Jonathan Viera

LAS PALMAS, SPAIN - MAY 14: Lionel Messi of Barcelona looks to break away from Jonathan Viera of Las Palmas during the La Liga match between UD Las Palmas and Barcelona at Estadio de Gran Canaria on May 14, 2017 in Las Palmas, Spain. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images) Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Transfer: Las Palmas to Swansea City

Having already signed Roque Mesa from the Canary Islanders already this transfer window, Swansea City are now ​chasing his former teammate Jonathan Viera. However, the Swans will need to dig deeper into their pockets after a £21m bid was reportedly rejected.

7. Geoffrey Kondogbia

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 14: Geoffrey Kondogbia (R) of FC Internazionale is challenged by Samuel Bastien of AC ChievoVerona during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and AC ChievoVerona at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 14, 2017 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Transfer: Internazionale to Valencia

La Liga outfit Valencia are ​hoping to lure Inter Milan flop Geoffrey Kondogbia to the Mestalla on a year-long loan deal, in order to replace Enzo Perez, who swapped Spain for his homeland, after a move to River Plate was confirmed.

8. Moussa Dembele

PERTH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Moussa Dembele of Celtic celebrates after he scores from the penalty spot during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between St Johnstone and Celtic at McDiarmid Park at on February 5, 2017 in Perth, Scotland. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Transfer: Celtic to Arsenal

Arsenal have turned their ​attention towards Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, but with the recent acquisition of Alexandre Lacazette, the Scottish champions' top goalscorer may be seen as a possible replacement for Chilean superstar Alexis Sanchez.

9. Ivan Strinic

TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 28: Ivan Strinic of SSC Napoli looks on during the TIM Cup match between Juventus FC and SSC Napoli at Juventus Arena on February 28, 2017 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images) Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Transfer: Napoli to Galatasaray





Turkish side Galatasaray are ​hoping to strike a deal for Napoli full-back Ivan Strinic, after Gala boss Igor Tudor reportedly told the board that he wishes to sign an upgrade on current left-back Lionel Carole.

10. Aymen Abdennour

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 19: Lionel Messi (L) of FC Barcelona dribbles Aymen Abdennour of Valencia CF before scoring his team's third goal during the La Liga match between FC Barcelona and Valencia CF at Camp Nou stadium on March 19, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images) Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Transfer: Valencia to Leicester City

Despite already shelling out for former Hull City centre-back Harry Maguire, Leicester City are set to ​enter a bidding war with fellow Premier League side Southampton for the signature of Valencia's Tunisian international defender Aymen Abdennour.