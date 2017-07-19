Soccer

Wayne Rooney Already Has a Job Offer for When He Eventually Retires From Football

​Wayne Rooney warmed the hearts of many by returning to his boyhood club Everton at the start of the summer transfer window. 

The England and former Manchester United captain had frustrated many during his final seasons at Old Trafford, but it was refreshing to see someone so willing to return to the club that made them. 

In an ambitious Everton side that has been heavily bolstered with incoming transfers this summer, Rooney - who has five Premier League titles and a Champions League trophy to his name - could prove a valuable source of experience and leadership for Ronald Koeman's young Toffees. 

He certainly showed he can still turn it on during Everton's pre-season, marking his return with an absolute howitzer of a goal. 

However, ​The Mirror reports that Rooney already has a job available to him once he hangs up his boots - as an international ambassador for United. 

It seems strange that the club that were so keen to ship Rooney out after 13 years of service already have plans to bring him back, but the role was reportedly offered as a part of the last deal that Rooney signed at United, back in 2014. 

Club legends - and he is that - moving into roles like this is nothing new, with the likes of Ian Wright and Robert Pires occupying similar roles at Arsenal, post-retirement.

Manchester United's English striker Wayne Rooney (R) celebrates with Manchester United's English midfielder Michael Carrick (L) after scoring the opening goal from the penalt spot during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Swansea City at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 30, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rooney departs Old Trafford as the all-time leading scorer for both club and country, but also left a vacant position as United's captain which has now been filled by veteran midfielder Michael Carrick. 

Many Red Devils fans fancy £89m marquee signing Paul Pogba to take the armband after Carrick however - because huge responsibility always makes young players play so much better! 

