Soccer

West Ham Expected to Officially Sign Javier Hernandez in 'Only a Matter of Days'

​West Ham are now expected to sign Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen and finally make the deal official in only a 'matter of days.'

According to​ Sky Sports News on Twitter, the Hammers are merely days away from sealing their third deal in quick succession following the arrival of Joe Hart on-loan and agreeing a £24m fee for Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic. 

29-year-old Hernandez has a bargain £13m release clause in his contract with the German club, and it seems as though the Hammers have triggered his exit and are set to bring him back to the Premier League after a three-year absence. 

Despite having a high wage demand West Ham are said to be prepared to sanction the pay-packet, and if his recent performances are anything to go by then he will be more than worth it.  

The former Manchester United forward has been a hit in his two years in the Bundesliga, scoring 28 goals in 45 league games and will add significant goal scoring prowess to a West Ham side in desperate need of a reliable leading man. 

He will be competing against the likes of Diafra Sakho and Andy Carroll for a starting position in Slaven Bilic's side who will be intent of bouncing back from their eleventh place finish in the league last season. 

Hernandez became Mexico's record goal scorer in May after netting 47 goals in his 95 international caps thus far. 

