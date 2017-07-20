Arsenal Finally Topple Bayern But the Germans Have the Last Laugh With Some Cheeky Twitter Banter
To many people's surprise, Arsenal beat German giants Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly match in Hong Kong.
Traditionally the Gunners struggle, and struggle badly against the Bavarians - last season they dumped them out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage 10-2 on aggregate.
Many were dubious about the Emirates club's decision to face off against Bayern yet again, where another thumping in pre-season could easily have destroyed morale before the start of the Premier League campaign.
But that wasn't to be the case as the Gunners went on to win the game after Alex Iwobi forced extra time with a late equaliser.
David Alaba, Renato Sanches and Juan Bernat all missed their spot-kicks in the resulting penalty shootout, while Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and Iwobi all converted for Arsenal.
But it was probably Bayern who had the last laugh, as they took to Twitter to sneak in a cheeky dig alluding to the sides' recent results. They said: "Well, you can't win them all! Iwobi equalises in injury time, penalties to follow."
Well, you can't win them all! 😅— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 19, 2017
Iwobi equalises in injury time, penalties to follow... #FCBARS
It was all in good nature though as after the game Bayern's cheeky social media manager wished the Gunners good luck for the upcoming season.