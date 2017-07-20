Soccer

Arsenal Finally Topple Bayern But the Germans Have the Last Laugh With Some Cheeky Twitter Banter

90 Min
42 minutes ago

To many people's surprise, ​Arsenal beat German giants Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly match in Hong Kong.

Traditionally the Gunners struggle, and struggle badly against the Bavarians - last season they dumped them out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage 10-2 on aggregate.

SHANGHAI, CHINA - JULY 19: Danny Welbeck of Arsenal FC of Arsenal FC competes for the ball with Rafinha of FC Bayern during the 2017 International Champions Cup football match between FC Bayern and Arsenal FC at Shanghai Stadium on July 19, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Lintao Zhang/GettyImages

Many were dubious about the Emirates club's decision to face off against Bayern yet again, where another thumping in pre-season could easily have destroyed morale before the start of the Premier League campaign.

But that wasn't to be the case as the Gunners went on to win the game after Alex Iwobi forced extra time with a late equaliser.

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi (C) vies for the ball during the International Champions Cup football match between Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Shanghai July 19, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Johannes EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/GettyImages

David Alaba, Renato Sanches and Juan Bernat all missed their spot-kicks in the resulting penalty shootout, while Aaron Ramsey, Nacho Monreal and Iwobi all converted for Arsenal.

But it was probably Bayern who had the last laugh, as they took to Twitter to sneak in a cheeky dig alluding to the sides' recent results. They said: "Well, you can't win them all! Iwobi equalises in injury time, penalties to follow."

It was all in good nature though as after the game Bayern's cheeky social media manager wished the Gunners good luck for the upcoming season.

