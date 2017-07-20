Borussia Dortmund Give Aubameyang 'Couple More Days' to Resolve Ongoing Transfer Saga
Borussia Dortmund have warned striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that any transfer away from the club must be resolved in 'a couple more days', as frustrations grow over the increasing uncertainty of his future.
The Gabonese striker has been constantly linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park this summer - most notably to Chelsea, AC Milan and Tianjin Quanjian F.C. - yet club director Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken out on the situation.
In an interview with German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag
Watzke continued to say: "We will wait for a couple more days, but not for much longer. There are no offers on the table for him so far."
Dortmund nearly sold Aubameyang to China yesterday.— Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) July 15, 2017
It broke down, but it looks like hes on the move somewhere.@honigstein tells talkSPORT
I genuinely believe Aubameyang to Chelsea will happen. £60m and he's ours according to many outlets, thats an absolute steal at this moment.— Uber Chelsea FC 🏆 (@UberCheIseaFC) July 13, 2017