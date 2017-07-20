Borussia Dortmund Give Aubameyang 'Couple More Days' to Resolve Ongoing Transfer Saga

Borussia Dortmund have warned striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang that any transfer away from the club must be resolved in 'a couple more days', as frustrations grow over the increasing uncertainty of his future.

The Gabonese striker has been constantly linked with a move away from the Signal Iduna Park this summer - most notably to Chelsea, AC Milan and Tianjin Quanjian F.C. - yet club director Hans-Joachim Watzke has spoken out on the situation.

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 27: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Dortmund celebrates with the trophy after winning the DFB Cup Final 2017 between Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on May 27, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images) Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

In an interview with German newspaper, Welt am Sonntag , Watzke stated: "We have told Auba: 'If you want to move somewhere, and you have a club willing to meet our demands, then come to us and we'll talk.





" But this will only apply within a certain time window, which is slowly closing. We would clearly need to get a replacement for him, which is difficult to impossible in any event."

Watzke continued to say: "We will wait for a couple more days, but not for much longer. There are no offers on the table for him so far."

Dortmund nearly sold Aubameyang to China yesterday.

Dortmund's search to find a replacement will not be easy, as Aubaymeyang provided 40 goals in all competitions for the German side last season. With the loss of manager Thomas Tuchel, new boss Peter Bosz will be keen to limit any major squad changes to a minimum.





Despite constant speculation around Aubameyang's future, Dortmund are still hopeful of keeping the 28-year old at the club for the new season. However, Watzke admitted this may not be possible as: "There are a few clubs on this planet where he can obviously earn more."

The most recent favourites for his signature were Chelsea, who are desperate to find a new striker having missed out on Romelu Lukaku and opening to door for Diego Costa to leave the club.



