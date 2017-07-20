Disgraced Ex-Sky Presenter Weighs in With His Views on West Ham's Potential New Signing

Sports journalist Richard Keys has given his two cents on the deal for who is expected to be West Ham's latest addition, Marko Arnautovic.

Via Twitter, the presenter has suggested the Hammers are overpaying for the Austrian striker, in a deal that is reported to be worth around £24m according to the ​Telegraph.

#WestHam are set to complete signing, but Richard Keys says they're making an error | HITC #COYI https://t.co/rT5494BXBO — Hammers Addict (@HammersAddict) July 20, 2017

As West Ham bolster their squad ahead of what is expected to be a more successful campaign for Slaven Bilic's men, Arnautovic's purchase could be viewed as a necessary bid to improve the Hammer's attacking options.

However, the former Sky Sports presenter doesn't appear to rate the former Stoke City forward and believes a price-tag of £24m is too much compared to the £54m Manchester City paid for Tottenham full-back Kyle Walker.

During his time under Mark Hughes in the Midlands, Arnautovic was a fan favourite, and at times looked the Potter's most potent threat in-front of goal. He will certainly be expected to re-produce and even better his performances for his new club, and provide both creativity and quality in the final third.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Marko Arnautovic of Stoke City looks on during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Stoke City at the Vitality Stadium on May 6, 2017 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images) Ian Walton/GettyImages

The purchase of the 28-year-old is the latest in a flurry of transfer activity for the east London side, with Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaletta already joining the squad as the team prepare for the new season.

More additions are said to be planned before the closure of the transfer window at the end of August.

