Soccer

Ex-Spurs Star Claims Tottenham Could Struggle to Finish in Top 4 Next Season

90 Min
an hour ago

​Former Tottenham midfielder Jermaine Jenas has suggested this former side could struggle to finish in the top four in 2017/18, despite finishing as runners up in the Premier League last season.

Speaking to ​The Independent, Jenas claimed that the club's temporary move to Wembley - where they struggled significantly in Europe last season - will be a detrimental factor to their upcoming domestic season. 

The former England international has also cited the club's lack of transfer activity this summer, coupled with the sale of Kyle Walker to Premier League rivals Manchester City as disappointing.

Jenas said: "The disappointing thing from a Spurs point of view is that Walker has gone to Manchester City, and in doing so he has massively strengthened a competitor for that Premier League title.

“The other side to that is that Spurs were always going to sell to the highest bidder, and the clubs in the Premier League have the most money.”

Despite selling Walker for a rumoured fee of around £53m, Jenas has emphasised the need for the Spurs fans to back their remaining players and especially their manager Mauricio Pochettino, someone who the BT Sport pundit has expressed his admiration for. 

He said: “From the club’s perspective they should trust the manager. He has gone way over and above in terms of being able to earn that trust from the fans. If it was his decision to sell Kyle then I’m sure he has a plan in place.

“He has nurtured Kieran Trippier into a position where he will play a number of games this year, and I’d be surprised if he didn’t bring in someone with more experience to help out”.

The BBC pundit does not expect the departure of Tottenham's key players anytime soon, however, as he feels that the young nucleus of the squad will be content at the club as long as they are challenging for trophies and competing with their rivals.

He said: “Tottenham have got a younger squad, players such as Dele (Alli), Harry Kane and Eric Dier are younger players with time on their hands and on good money.

“So I think the majority of the players there are content as long as the club is seen to be trying to win trophies. The moment Spurs start settling for getting into the top four is when they will start to encounter problems."

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can keep up their exciting, youthful brand of football after the loss of Walker and a quiet transfer window, although you would be foolish to write off Pochettino after the wonders he has worked at the football club.

