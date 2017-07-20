Former Barcelona President Claims PSG's Neymar Interest is 'an Act of Revenge' After Verratti Chase

​Paris Saint-Germain are trying to unsettle Neymar as an act of revenge for Barcelona’s continued pursuit of Marco Verratti, according to former Catalan president Joan Gaspart.





The French giants have been heavily linked with the Brazilian this week and a source close to the club has told​ ESPN FC that they have been made aware that a deal is possible.

Gaspart believes Neymar will stay in Spain, claiming everything is down to Barcelona’s never ending interest in Verratti.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - MARCH 08: Thomas Meunier of PSG battles Neymar of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg match between FC Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain at Camp Nou on March 8, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images) Michael Regan/GettyImages

“Neymar won’t leave,” he told ​RAC1.

“What’s happening is that PSG are retaliating because they’re annoyed by a move to sign their player. They’re trying to make a mess of Neymar’s situation.

“I hope that Neymar clears up that he’s not going soon. I hope he says that he’s delighted to be at Barcelona and that the rumours have no foundations.

"As a Barca fan and someone involved in the world of football, so as someone who knows how this works, I think we will have Neymar at Barcelona for many more years. I'm convinced of that - we are witnessing destabilising tactics from PSG."

Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar celebrates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 8, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images) LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

Despite Gaspart being confident that Neymar will still be a Barcelona player next season, the 25-year-old declined the opportunity to make a statement when he was met by journalists at El Prat airport – the player returning from Ibiza after Barca players were given Thursday off.

Reports have emerged from ​Diario Sport that the Spanish outfit have asked Neymar to issue a denial to the reports which see Esporte Interativo claim that he has already accepted an offer from PSG.

The forward was part of the Barcelona squad which flew to the USA on Wednesday to compete against Juventus in Saturday’s International Champions Cup match.