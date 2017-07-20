Gold Cup: Bruce Arena is going for it all with USMNT roster overhaul

In an entertaining affair at University of Phoenix Stadium, the Reggae Boyz defeated Canada 2-1 and secured a spot in the Gold Cup semi-finals.

Octavio Zambrano's squad kept pushing and controlling most of the action, but knew Jamaica could punish any mistakes and counter in the blink of an eye. The last time Canada was in the quarterfinals was in 2009 when it was also eliminated at this stage of the tournament.

The first goal came from Montreal Impact defender Shaun Francis, who scored a powerful first-time shot in the early stages of the first half for Jamaica.

Romario Williams secured the second goal in the 50th minute, after Canada's back line gave him a lot of time on the ball. He proceeded to punish them with a beautiful curling effort and make it 2-0.

Junior Hoilett, born to Jamaican parents, got one back for Canada in the 61st minute with one of the best goals of the competition so far, as just like Williams, the defensive unit backed off and gave him time to adjust. Regardless, it takes something special to go past Andre Blake and that's exactly what Hoilett did.

This might be the goal of the tournament. Thoughts? Junior Hoilett gets one back for #CAN (Via @UnivisionSports)pic.twitter.com/qmgFLTyd1p — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 21, 2017

He almost added a second tally with another audacious attempt, but Blake would not lose this battle, as Philadelphia Union's goalkeeper tipped it over for a corner.

Meanwhile, Andre Blake with an insane save to keep #JAM ahead... pic.twitter.com/tx0Q0xugv3 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 21, 2017

Canada pushed for an equalizer but Jamaica kept strong and secured a spot in the final four, and a chance to reach the finals for a second consecutive tournament.