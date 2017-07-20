Race for West Ham's Robert Snodgrass Heats Up as Leeds & Newcastle Register Interest
West Ham are expecting offers for Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass, who has endured a frustrating spell since joining in January.
Interest in Snodgrass has been sparked due to the Hammers' ongoing pursuit of wantaway Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic, with the foundation of a £24m move for the Austrian said to already be in place.
Snodgrass, who was sensational in the opening half of 2016/17 for Hull, had previously intimated that he would not want to call it quits at West Ham, despite a difficult start to life at the club.
Speaking in an interview he said: “It’s been good for a lot of reasons.
“Playing left midfield a lot at West Ham has been tough but the manager has put me there and I’ve got every faith in what he’s doing. The management staff and the fans have been tremendous.
“The other staff have been great in helping me to settle, too. I feel like I’ve been there for five years so it’s been great in that respect. I’ve settled really well with the boys. It’s one of the best squads I’ve been in, but on the football side it’s taken a bit longer to get going.”