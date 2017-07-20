Race for West Ham's Robert Snodgrass Heats Up as Leeds & Newcastle Register Interest

​West Ham are expecting offers for Scottish winger Robert Snodgrass, who has endured a frustrating spell since joining in January.

As reported by ​Football London, there are a quartet of clubs in the race for Snodgrass' signature, with Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion and fellow promoted club Newcastle United joined by former clubs Norwich City and Leeds United.

STRATFORD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 01: Robert Snodgrass of West Ham United and Aleksandar Kolorov of Manchester City in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Manchester City at London Stadium on February 1, 2017 in Stratford, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Interest in Snodgrass has been sparked due to the Hammers' ongoing pursuit of wantaway Stoke City winger Marko Arnautovic, with the foundation of a £24m move for the Austrian said to already be in place.

The Scot has failed to settle at the London Stadium following his £10m arrival at the turn of the year, and West Ham are ready to cut their losses on the player to fund the Arnautovic deal.





Indeed, s ome reports had previously suggested that the Hammers had proposed the possibility of a cash plus player swap deal involving Snodgrass.

Snodgrass, who was sensational in the opening half of 2016/17 for Hull, had previously intimated that he would not want to call it quits at West Ham, despite a difficult start to life at the club.

Speaking in an interview he said: “It’s been good for a lot of reasons. The football side for me – in terms of scoring and creating goals – hasn’t really been at the level I’ve had in the past but other teams have played me in right midfield, which has allowed me to cut inside or in behind the striker.

HULL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 30: Robert Snodgrass of Hull City scores with a free kick for his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Hull City and Everton at KCOM Stadium on December 30, 2016 in Hull, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Gareth Copley/GettyImages

“Playing left midfield a lot at West Ham has been tough but the manager has put me there and I’ve got every faith in what he’s doing. The management staff and the fans have been tremendous.

“The other staff have been great in helping me to settle, too. I feel like I’ve been there for five years so it’s been great in that respect. I’ve settled really well with the boys. It’s one of the best squads I’ve been in, but on the football side it’s taken a bit longer to get going.”

​​