Schalke Sporting Director Discusses the Possibility of Leon Goretzka Leaving the Club This Summer

Schalke will keep hold of Leon Goretzka for next season, according to the club's sporting director Christian Heidel.

The German international hit a quickfire brace against Mexico in the semi-final of the Confederations Cup this week, which has fuelled already prominent transfer speculation for the 22-year-old, who has burst onto the scene for Schalke in the last couple of seasons.

Five goals and three assists in the Bundesliga last term have made Goretzka an apparent target for the current German champions Bayern Munich, as well as Premier League heavyweights Arsenal.

However, in a video tweeted by the club on Saturday morning, Schalke's sporting director has quashed any speculation linking Goretzka with a move away from the Veltins-Arena.

"We'll definitely go into the next season with Leon," Claimed Heidel, translated by Goal.





"Maybe he is the most important player for us. It makes no sense to us to let him leave ahead of this season.

"It does not have to be a European club, a Chinese one can come in. That does not matter to us."

The central midfielder himself has claimed that he is fully focused on the Confederations Cup final against Chile, and refuses to discuss his future.

It is also important to note that back in May, Goretzka was forced to rubbish claims that he had agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of next season on his Facebook account.

Goretzka's Germany side take on the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo in the final on the Confederations Cup on Sunday evening.