Stoke Striker and Top Banterer Peter Crouch Lands Himself Temporary Radio Job Following Gig Snaps

an hour ago

​Peter Crouch is set for a brief change in change of career, as he makes his debut as a radio presenter, after he was recently snapped looking worse for wear coming out of a Kasabian gig.

The big man and lover of music has been offered the chance by Radio X to do week nights and Sunday afternoons for a period of two weeks starting Monday 24th.

Usual host Gordon Smart is currently on his holidays and so the powers that be at the station have identified Crouch as someone who could lend a hand.

Of course, the veteran striker has no previous experience and will likely not just be thrust into the show on his own.

The character was pretty chuffed about the news and took to Twitter to make a typically humorous announcement of his new vocation and said: "Radio X guest DJ, 7-10 weekdays… let’s do this!"

He also said on Radio X's website as quoted by The Sun: "I love Radio X and the music the station plays so I’m excited about being in the hot seat.

"I have a few stories that I’m looking forward to sharing and some visitors I’m looking forward to welcoming to the studio. All will be revealed next week!"

