Stoke Winger Marko Arnautovic Set for West Ham Medical Ahead of Club Record Move

​Stoke winger Marko Arnautovic is set to undergo a medical at West Ham ahead of his club record move to the Hammers.





​Sky Sports have reported that the Austria international will discuss personal terms with the club, who are hopeful that a deal will be completed before the squad depart for for the pre-season tour of Germany on Monday.





West Ham had a £24m bid accepted for Arnautovic on Tuesday having seen two previous bids rejected.

Marko Arnautovic due to have West Ham medical & discuss personal terms in coming days.





If and when the 28-year-old passes his medical, he will become Slaven Bilic's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of Joe Hart and defender Pablo Zabaleta, both from Manchester City.





Arnautovic earlier this summer handed in a transfer request in an attempt to force through a move to West Ham.





The former Werder Bremen midfielder has not played for Stoke since picking up a knee injury in a 1-0 pre-season victory over Swiss side Neuchatel Xamax last week.





Arnautovic, who scored seven times in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, is only 12 months into a four-year contract with the Potters.

Former West Ham midfielder Kevin Nolan told ​talkSPORT that the attempt to sign Arnautovic proves that the club are looking to bring in a "maverick".





"I think they're just looking for that hero again because they've lost Dimi (Payet)," he said. "They're looking for that sort of maverick.





"And I think that's what Slav has looked at in trying to bring Arnautovic in because I thought they had an indifferent season last year but did well to get through it."