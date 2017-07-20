Tottenham on Alert as Schalke 04 Sporting Director Is Yet to Decide on Future of Max Mayer

21-year-old Max Meyer is one of the most promising midfielders in German football and has been linked with a move to the Premier League for some time now. The playmaker is entering the last year of his contract this season at Schalke 04 sporting director Christian Heidel has a big decision to make over his future.

New Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco is still unsure if Meyer has what it takes to be the Royal Blues main creative spark next season, according to InsideFutbol . Mauricio Pochettino is keen on the youngster and with the money acquired through the sale of right-back Kyle Walker, Spurs have the resources to get their man.

Walker is gone, Sissoko and Wimmer on their way out. @SpursOfficial should have around £100m. Buy Max Meyer and Ricardo Pereira! #THFC #COYS — Jack DJ (@JackDoogue) July 13, 2017

Meyer, who has four senior international appearances for Germany, joined Schalke in in 2009 after a five-year spell with MSV Duisburg youth teams. Along with teammate Leon Goretzka, Meyer is one of the most promising players in Germany and is set to star in their national team in the near future.





Argentine defender Juan Foyth and Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva have both been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham this summer, although no deal has been finalised. The signing of Meyer would be something for Spurs fans to cheer as they look to launch a third title challenge in a row.

