Tottenham Favourites to Capture Schalke Contract Rebel Ahead of European Rivals

​Tottenham are currently leading a three-way chase to secure the signature of in-demand Schalke star Max Meyer.

That is according to betting stats obtained by ​Football.London, who have reported that Spurs have become favourites to poach the contract rebel away from the Veltins Arena this summer.

The Lilywhites face competition for Meyer from Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Schalke's Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim, as well as vague interest from clubs in Italy and France, but there is no reason to suspect why Meyer wouldn't favour a switch to the Premier League with Mauricio Pochettino's confident side.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - JULY 01: Max Meyer departs a Lufthansa plane carrying the Germany U21 National Team at Frankfurt International Airport on July 1, 2017 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. (Photo by Simon Hofmann/Bongarts/Getty Images) Simon Hofmann/GettyImages

Meyer has less than 12 months to run on his contract with Schalke and has already informed the club that he has no desire to extend his stay past his contract's expiration date.

With time running out to get any form of monetary value from their youth product, Schalke have been tipped to sell him for a fee of around £17m before the 2017/18 campaign kicks off - a price that all three interested parties would be able to fork out.

All you peeps making fun of Spurs, just wait till Daniel Levy drops a bomb of signing on Deadline day ;)

Max Meyer #COYS — kryptokev (@kevinfds) July 5, 2017

Meyer would prove to be a shrewd addition to any of those sides looking to sign him, with the playmaker's natural flair on the ball married well with his versatility to play in a number of positions across the forward line.

The Germany international has managed to rack up 164 appearances for Schalke during his four-and-a-half year spell in the senior side, and has chalked up 21 goals and 23 assists in that time.

Meyer is set to taste silverware success with Schalke, however, and it is likely that this is a major reason behind his decision to turn his back on Die Knappen - although he has experience of lifting titles at youth level with Schalke's U-19 team and the German U-21 squad.

