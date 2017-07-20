Why Arsene Wenger Was Naive and Wrong to Let an Improved Wojciech Szczesny Leave for Juventus
Often an incredibly loyal man and boss to his players,
Wojciech Szczesny sends an emotional message to Arsenal fans following his departure to Juventus today. Good luck, @13Szczesny13!👊🔴😥 pic.twitter.com/9DRbPWa3JU— UberArsenal™ (@UberAFC) July 19, 2017
Szczesny improved drastically in Italy so it's sad to see him go, especially for such a small fee. Best of luck in the future, Wojciech #AFC— Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) July 17, 2017
As respected goalkeeper Petr Cech nears the end of his career,