Aston Villa Announce Signing of Christopher Samba on One-Year Deal Following Trial Period

Aston Villa have confirmed the signing of former QPR defender Christopher Samba.





After departing Greek aide Panathinaikos as a free agent in January, Samba arrived at Aston Villa on trial a month later. The powerful Frenchman went on to impress Villa boss Steve Bruce since then.

Samba also trained with the Villa squad in a pre-season training camp in Portugal. Seeing as Samba arrived as a free agent, Villa have not been set back by the transfer. The deal is to last a year.

“I have enjoyed my time with Aston Villa and I am very pleased to continue this association after signing my contract with the club," Samba told Aston Villa's official website.

“I have played against Aston Villa many times and it’s always been a club I have had the utmost respect for because of its standing in the game. I can’t wait to put the shirt on this coming season.

"It’s a big season as everyone knows and if I can play my part in making it successful, I will be very happy.”