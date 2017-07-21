Aston Villa Announce Signing of Christopher Samba on One-Year Deal Following Trial Period
We are delighted to announce the signing of Chris Samba…
Full story 👉 https://t.co/icSOPfBHZH #WelcomeSamba #PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/oHWEg1uZkX
“I have enjoyed my time with Aston Villa and I am very pleased to continue this association after signing my contract with the club," Samba told Aston Villa's official website.
“I have played against Aston Villa many times and it’s always been a club I have had the utmost respect for because of its standing in the game. I can’t wait to put the shirt on this coming season.
"It’s a big season as everyone knows and if I can play my part in making it successful, I will be very happy.”