Crystal Palace Target Dismisses Speculation by Publicly Declaring Desire to Stay at Barcelona

​Barcelona stopper Jasper Cillessen has revealed that he will stay at the Nou Camp this season - despite claims Crystal Palace are interested in luring him to the Premier League this summer.





As Marc-Andre ter Stegen is the club's undisputed number one, Cillessen has predominantly featured on the bench for Barcelona since his move from Ajax last summer which has limited the Dutch keeper to just 10 appearances.

Although Barcelona are reluctant to offload Cillessen, the lack of football has led to speculation surrounding his future at the club especially considering his former manager at Ajax, Frank de Boer is seemingly in pursuit of the 28-year-old.





"I have not spoken with Frank, I know him well but I've not talked to him," Cillessen told ​ESPN FC.

When asked if he would contemplate leaving the Spanish giants if De Boer did call, he said: "No, I'm not going. I am very happy here."

Barcelona's Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen stops a ball during a training session at the Sports Center FC Barcelona Joan Gamper in Sant Joan Despi, near Barcelona on May 5, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / LLUIS GENE (Photo credit should read LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images) LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

The lure of regular first-team football just before the World Cup would often tempt players but Cillessen holds no fear of losing his place in the Netherlands side following discussions with manager Dick Advocaat.

He added: "I spoke a lot with the new Dutch manager and he said the quality has to show every day and that's what I did. I think I did, anyway. I played the two [Netherlands] games [this summer] and that's what I do [show my quality] on the training ground and in the cup games here [with Barcelona]."

With Barcelona currently in the United States on their pre-season tour, the 28-year-old has taken over as the team's number one whilst Ter Stegen is still on holiday.

When posed the question if the German internationals absence has handed him an advantage in securing the role full-time under new manager Ernesto Valverde, he said: "No, I don't think so.





"It won't give me an advantage, but I am happy to be here. I know what my situation's been but I hope it changes. Every player wants to play every game and I will give everything for that to happen.

"I'm used to the training, the intensity and the weather now. I've just done my first press conference in Spanish, so things are good."

