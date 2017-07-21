Crystal Palace Target Dismisses Speculation by Publicly Declaring Desire to Stay at Barcelona
Barcelona stopper Jasper
Cillessen still says he's going nowhere, despite talk of a reunion with Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace https://t.co/lnQjUpVWwP— Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) July 20, 2017
"I have not spoken with Frank, I know him well but I've not talked to him," Cillessen told ESPN FC.
When asked if he would contemplate leaving the Spanish giants if De Boer did call, he said:
He added:
With Barcelona currently in the United States on their pre-season tour, the 28-year-old has taken over as the team's number one whilst Ter Stegen is still on holiday.
When posed the question if the German internationals absence has handed him an advantage in securing the role full-time under new manager
"It won't give me an advantage, but I am happy to be here. I know what my situation's been but I hope it changes. Every player wants to play every game and I will give everything for that to happen.
"I'm used to the training, the intensity and the weather now. I've just done my first press conference in Spanish, so things are good."