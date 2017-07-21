Diego Costa Offered to AC Milan on Loan Before Potential Permanent Move Back to Spain in January

​Diego Costa has been offered to AC Milan on loan until January as Chelsea look to offload the Spaniard this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

While the striker appears to favour a move back to Atletico Madrid, the Spanish side have a transfer ban until 2018 so a temporary move to the Rossoneri ahead of a permanent move to Atletico in January would make sense for both the player and the clubs involved.

Costa's move away from Chelsea has seemed inevitable this summer after he was informed by text from Antonio Conte that he was not part of his plans, and the player was recently pictured on social media wearing an Atletico Madrid shirt.

It was the latest in a long list of controversies involving the player, who was dropped by Conte in January last season after falling out with the manager over a potential transfer to the Chinese Super League.

The imminent signing of Alvaro Morata for £58m certainly suggests Chelsea are planning for life without Costa, though Atletico's transfer ban appears to have stalled a move away.

A move to AC Milan, albeit on loan, would certainly fit in with the Italian side's ambitious transfer policy so far this summer, with the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, André Silva and Andrea Conti all arriving for big money moves.

Potential moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, leading to the Borussia Dortmund CEO accusing Milan of a lack of respect, and Andrea Belotti appear to be increasingly unlikely, so the availability of Costa and the player's desire to leave Chelsea could pave the way for a relatively simple deal to be made.

Costa has scored 52 goals in 89 league games for Chelsea, with the 28-year-old winning two league titles in his three years at the club.

However, the relationship between Conte and Costa appears to be completely broken, and a temporary move offers the player with a chance to leave the club before a permanent deal with Atletico Madrid can be agreed.