Soccer

Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi Misses Training as Juventus Close in on €40m Transfer

90 Min
28 minutes ago

​Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi is set to be out of training for 4 days as a proposed move to Serie A champions Juventus edges closer.


The Italy U21 star - as confirmed by Fiorentina in a statement issued by the club (via Football Italia) - has 'acute gastroenteritis' and did not report for training in Moena on Thursday, although it's been widely perceived as a sign of his proposed imminent departure for the Old Lady, despite presenting a medical certificate.

KRAKOW, POLAND - JUNE 24: Jannik Pollersbeck of Germany looks dejected as Federico Bernardeschi of Italy celebrates as he scores their first goal during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group C match between Italy and Germany at Stadion Cracovia on June 24, 2017 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The statement reads: “Fiorentina announces that Federico Bernardeschi won’t reach the pre-season training camp in Moena due to acute gastroenteritis.


“The pathology forces the player to observe four days of rest, as attested by the medical certificate sent.”

Bernardeschi - who has also been capped nine times on the senior international stage - is adaptable and is able to deputise in virtually every position across the middle of the park, making him a highly sought-after professional.

Netting 14 goals along with 5 assists is a measure of his quality, talent which ultimately has not gone unnoticed from some of Europe's biggest outfits.

Italy's forward Federico Bernardeschi reacts after the UEFA U-21 European Championship Group C football match Italy v Germany in Krakow, Poland on June 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI (Photo credit should read JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images)
JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

Juventus, subsequently, are supposedly not alone in their interest of the 23-year-old, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also said to have tailed his signature.

However it is believed that the Bianconeri and the Viola have agreed a €40m fee for the attacker and are now allegedly bartering over potential bonuses for the winger.

​​

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters