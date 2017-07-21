Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi Misses Training as Juventus Close in on €40m Transfer
Fiorentina's
“The pathology forces the player to observe four days of rest, as attested by the medical certificate sent.”
Bernardeschi - who has also been capped nine times on the senior international stage - is adaptable and is able to deputise in virtually every position across the middle of the park, making him a highly sought-after professional.
Netting 14 goals along with 5 assists is a measure of his quality, talent which ultimately has not gone unnoticed from some of Europe's biggest outfits.
Juventus, subsequently, are supposedly not alone in their interest of the 23-year-old, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also said to have tailed his signature.
However it is believed that