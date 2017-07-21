Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi Misses Training as Juventus Close in on €40m Transfer

​Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi is set to be out of training for 4 days as a proposed move to Serie A champions Juventus edges closer.





The Italy U21 star - as confirmed by Fiorentina in a statement issued by the club (via Football Italia) - has ' acute gastroenteritis' and did not report for training in Moena on Thursday, although it's been widely perceived as a sign of his proposed imminent departure for the Old Lady, despite presenting a medical certificate.

KRAKOW, POLAND - JUNE 24: Jannik Pollersbeck of Germany looks dejected as Federico Bernardeschi of Italy celebrates as he scores their first goal during the 2017 UEFA European Under-21 Championship Group C match between Italy and Germany at Stadion Cracovia on June 24, 2017 in Krakow, Poland. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images) Stephen Pond/GettyImages

The statement reads: “Fiorentina announces that Federico Bernardeschi won’t reach the pre-season training camp in Moena due to acute gastroenteritis.





“The pathology forces the player to observe four days of rest, as attested by the medical certificate sent.”

Bernardeschi - who has also been capped nine times on the senior international stage - is adaptable and is able to deputise in virtually every position across the middle of the park, making him a highly sought-after professional.

Netting 14 goals along with 5 assists is a measure of his quality, talent which ultimately has not gone unnoticed from some of Europe's biggest outfits.

Italy's forward Federico Bernardeschi reacts after the UEFA U-21 European Championship Group C football match Italy v Germany in Krakow, Poland on June 24, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / JANEK SKARZYNSKI (Photo credit should read JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images) JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

Juventus, subsequently, are supposedly not alone in their interest of the 23-year-old, with Chelsea and Bayern Munich also said to have tailed his signature.

However it is believed that the Bianconeri and the Viola have agreed a €40m fee for the attacker and are now allegedly bartering over potential bonuses for the winger.

