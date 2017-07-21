Soccer

Pep Guardiola Confirms Man City Veteran's Departure Ahead of £5.3m Roma Switch

90 Min
19 minutes ago

​Manchester City's summer squad overhaul is due to continue apace with the revelation that Aleksandar Kolarov is set to join Roma.

The full-back, who is one of City's longest serving players, is due to complete a switch to the Serie A giants after ​Sky Sports quoted Pep Guardiola stating as much.

​Tuttomercatoweb has also revealed that Kolarov will set Roma back €6m (£5.3m) and the 31-year-old will now undergo a medical with the Giallorossi ahead of moving to Italy.

Guardiola was asked about Kolarov's future at the Etihad Stadium following his side's 2-0 Manchester derby friendly defeat to Manchester United in Los Angeles on Thursday, and the Spaniard pretty much confirmed that Kolarov was on his way out.

He said: "I don't like to work with people who don't want to stay. Kola helped me a lot last season in terms of many, many things, but he has a big chance to come back to Rome where he was before.

"He spoke to me, with the club but especially to me, and said he would like to leave and I don't like to live still with players that don't want to stay.

"That's what it is the best option for everybody, especially for him. I wish him all the best because he is a really nice guy. We had an excellent relationship with him, I was very pleased to train him and I wish him and his family the best."

Kolarov, who joined City from Roma's bitter rivals Lazio in July 2010, was utilised on a more sporadic basis towards the end of last season after initially being installed as Guardiola's favoured choice at left-back.

The Serbia international found himself on the bench on an increasing basis from the beginning of March onwards and, with the third-placed Premier League finishers looking to bring Monaco's Benjamin Mendy to the club, would see his game time reduced even further in 2017/18.

Kolarov went on to make 247 appearances in all competitions for the Citizens, scoring 21 goals and registering 37 assists, during his seven-year spell in England, and lifted six trophies including two top flight titles.

