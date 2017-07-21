PHOTO: Alvaro Morata Poses With Fellow New Chelsea Recruit Ahead of Blues' Medical

​Alvaro Morata has been welcomed to Chelsea ahead of his £70m move - by none other than fellow new arrival Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The £40m summer acquisition from Monaco only joined the Premier League champions himself last Saturday, but he has already gone out of his way to make Morata as comfortable as possible ahead of the latter's switch from Real Madrid.

Posting an image on his Instagram story mode, Bakayoko posted an image of himself alongside the 24-year-old Morata with a caption simply stating "Welcome".

Bakayoko would have been part of Antonio Conte's first-team squad for Chelsea's pre-season tour of the Far East had it not been for a niggling knee injury, but the France international's presence at the Blues' Cobham training base meant that Morata had a familiar face to meet him upon his arrival for a medical.

The striker jetted in to Heathrow Airport on Thursday morning after Real and Chelsea reached an agreement for the latter to sign him, and Morata will reportedly pen a five-year deal with Conte's team if no issues are found during his subsequent medical sometime this weekend.

Chelsea are expected to pay around £70m overall for Morata, but £12m of that fee will be based on additional clauses in his contract such as game time, goals scored and trophies acquired during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Bakayoko, who joined Chelsea in a £40m move on 15th July, is not the only senior player to have been left behind in London as Chelsea ramp up their preparations for the upcoming season.

Antonio Rudiger - a £35m signing from Roma - has also been left at his new home for unknown reasons, while injured star Eden Hazard is undergoing an extensive rehabilitation programme after suffering a broken leg while on international duty with Belgium.

