Slaven Bilic Keen to Build West Ham Confidence After First Pre-Season Win Against Fulham

​West Ham boss Slaven Bilić was happy to take the positives from the team's first pre-season win against Fulham, as they ended the Austria camp with a victory and two goals to their name.





Speaking to the ​official website, the Croatian manager insisted despite conceding to the Championship side, he was hoping getting on the scoresheet would breathe a new air of confidence into the squad heading into the 2017/18 season.

"It is always good to win a game and have that kind of mentality," said the 48-year-old coach. "I am not happy that we conceded a goal that we shouldn't have, but it was a positive outcome for us.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MAY 21: Manuel Lanzini of West Ham United during the the Premier League match between Burnley and West Ham United at Turf Moor on May 21, 2017 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images) Mark Robinson/GettyImages

"It's good to have scored two goals, to have created good chances, and to win against a team who could have been in the Premier League next season."





First half goals from Argentine Manuel Lanzini​ and Ashley Fletcher ensured the Irons ended the Austria tour with a win, although Bilić admitted he was just pleased they went through the tie with no new injuries in hot conditions and after a tough schedule.





"It was a good game for us," Bilic added. "Again we treated it as a training test. We trained this morning before the game and it was quite hot, but we wanted to stick to our schedule.

"But it was good, against a decent side, especially in the first half, we played aggressively, and did exactly the things we have been working on this last week in Austria, like pressing, taking the ball, and quick reactions.





"Second half was a bit slower but the main thing again was that no one got injured. We are at the last day of the first part of our pre-season after 11 days of hard work and it has been a good test for us."

Next on the agenda for West Ham is a match up with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen to increase the intensity, with new signing Joe Hart possibly featuring.