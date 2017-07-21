Slaven Bilic Keen to Build West Ham Confidence After First Pre-Season Win Against Fulham
West Ham boss
"It is always good to win a game and have that kind of mentality," said the 48-year-old coach. "I am not happy that we conceded a goal that we shouldn't have, but it was a positive outcome for us.
"It's good to have scored two goals, to have created good chances, and to win against a team who could have been in the Premier League next season."
"It was a good game for us," Bilic added. "Again we treated it as a training test. We trained this morning before the game and it was quite hot, but we wanted to stick to our schedule.
"But it was good, against a decent side, especially in the first half, we played aggressively, and did exactly the things we have been working on this last week in Austria, like pressing, taking the ball, and quick reactions.
"Second half was a bit slower but the main thing again was that no one got injured. We are at the last day of the first part of our pre-season after 11 days of hard work and it has been a good test for us."
Next on the agenda for West Ham is a match up with Bundesliga side Werder Bremen to increase the intensity, with new signing Joe Hart possibly featuring.