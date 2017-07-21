Stoke City's Marko Arnautovic Currently Undergoing Medical with West Ham Ahead of Proposed Transfer

​Stoke City's want-away forward Marko Arnautovic is currently undergoing a medical with West Ham, according to reports.

The Austrian made his intentions clear last week when telling Stoke that he wanted to leave the Bet365 Stadium, which caused a deal with the Hammers to speed up. After having two previous bids rejected by Stoke (the selling team holding out for at least £20m), the clubs have agreed upon a fee that could reportedly rise to the £24m mark.

And now, according to Sky Sources, Arnautovic has ironed out personal terms with the East London club, and is currently undergoing a medical.

Arnautovic has scored 22 goals and registered 27 assists in 125 Premier League games with the Potters since his move from Werder Bremen in 2012. Despite only being one year into a four year contract with Mark Hughes' side, he's now set for pastures new as Arnautovic prepares for life at the Olympic Stadium.

​​The 28-year-old seems set to join Joe Hart and Pablo Zabaleta in the West Ham ranks as Slaven Bilic looks for experience to bolster his squad.

A deal could also be completed for Bayer Leverkusen's Javier Hernandez as well, after the Hammers triggered the former Manchester United striker's £13m buyout clause.

The 29-year-old is currently discussing terms with West Ham, and is believed to be joining the club in the coming days.

If Chicharito is to join the club, his first Premier League game for West Ham could come on the opening day of the season - where the squad travel to Old Trafford to face his former side Manchester United.

