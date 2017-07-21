Swansea City Eye Up Huddersfield's Philip Billing as Potential Sigurdsson Replacement

​With star midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson possibly on his way out, Swansea City are eyeing up potential replacements.

The Swans are said to be ​interested in Huddersfield Town youngster Philip Billing, according to Sam Wallace of ​The Telegraph. The attacking midfielder has impressed in his last two seasons with Huddersfield, demonstrating high-end potential and the ability to be a dominant presence from midfield.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 18: Philip Billing of Huddersfield Town (R) attempts to block Fernandinho of Manchester City (L) cross during The Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Huddersfield Town and Manchester City at John Smith's Stadium on February 18, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Gareth Copley/GettyImages

The tall 21-year old has received praise from the likes of Alan Shearer, and won The Terriers' Young Player of the Year award two years running.

Should the Welsh club swoop for Billing, the transfer fee - said to be somewhere in the region of £10m - would likely come from the money Swansea could receive for Icelandic star Sigurdsson, who is widely expected to soon move to Everton for around £50m.

However, Wallace also reports that Swansea's new Premier League rivals are reluctant to sell.

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - APRIL 14: Philip Billing of Huddersfield gets past Aiden McGeady of Preston during the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield Town and Preston North End at Galpharm Stadium on April 14, 2017 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Huddersfield Town believe that the Danish midfielder's value will only soar after being given some Premier League exposure, and so are said to be unwilling to sell the youngster at the present time. This comes despite manager David Wagner questioning Billing's attitude last season.

Billing has so far made one appearance for his country, at under-19 level. Last season, he scored two Championship goals for Huddersfield in 24 league appearances.

Swansea City have already brought in several new players so far this summer. These include goalkeeper Erwin Mulder on a free transfer, Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham on loan, and former UD Las Palmas star Roque Mesa for a fee of £11m.

