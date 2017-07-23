LIGA MX: Enner Valencia Scores Hat-Trick on His Debut for Tigres
Enner Valencia enjoyed a fantastic return to Liga MX last night, as the ex-West Ham star scored a hat-trick for Tigres in the club’s 5-0 win over Puebla.
Min 58 TIG 5-0 PUE Gooool de @TigresOficial anotado por @EnnerValencia14 y logra su Hat-Trick en su debut al momento. pic.twitter.com/ZM473mXu1W— CLUB TIGRES OFICIAL (@TigresOficial) July 23, 2017
The avalanche of goals kicked off in the 15th minute when Lucas Zelarayán opened the scoring with an unbelievable finish from 25 yards out. It was a jaw-dropping finish by the 25-year-old from Argentina.
After that, there was no looking back, as Valencia - who played for Pachuca for one season in 2013 and scored 18 goals in 23 appearances before his move to east London – opened his account for Tigres.
The goals kept coming when Tigres center-back and captain Juninho, scored a header that floated by the keeper.
By half-time, the match was practically over but Valencia wasn’t done as two more goals in the second half confirmed the resounding victory.
It was a great to start to the season for the Clausura finalists, who are obviously looking to make a point this season with an overwhelming victory over weaker opposition. Tigres, as always, enters this new season as a main contender for the Apertura.