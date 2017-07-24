Soccer

Antalyaspor Confirm Talks With Arsenal Over Wilshere But Admit Move Will Be 'Difficult'

90Min
an hour ago

​Turkish side Antalyaspor have revealed an interest in signing midfielder Jack Wilshere from Arsenal this summer, but admit that a move will be hard to complete, following initial talks with the London outfit.

Wilshere, an England international, is undoubtedly talented, but a consecution of injuries have resulted in him dropping out of Arsene Wenger's plans going forward - with the ​Evening Standard quoting club president Ali Safak Ozturk calling the move 'difficult' this week.

Having spent last season on loan at Bournemouth, where he made 27 Premier League appearances, the 25-year-old has been tipped to leave the Emirates on a permanent basis.

Wenger, though, previously stated that he still has faith in the attacker and will offer him a new deal. But the club and player appear no closer to reaching any sort of agreement and other clubs are attempting to make a case.

West Ham have been linked with a move for Wilshere, but signing the England international is not believed to be a priority at the moment. The Gunners were also reported to have rejected a bid of £6m from Italian side Sampdoria.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Antalyaspor are now in the picture, and have confirmed that talks are underway, but they don't envisage Arsenal making things very easy.

“We made an enquiry and are in talks but Arsenal want a lot for Wilshere,” said club president Ali Safak Ozturk. It will be a difficult move to pull off.”

Wilshere could only come up with two assists during his time at the Vitality Stadium last season, scoring no goals, but he is still regarded as an important midfield man; when he's actually playing of course.

It will be interesting to see how this one shapes up. But it doesn't seem like Wilshere will be making his way back into the Arsenal fold just yet.

