Arsene Wenger Looks to £27m Portugal Star to Bring Bite to Arsenal's Midfield

Arsenal are preparing a £27m bid to bring Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho to north London, according to reports in Portugal.

Carvalho has been linked with Arsenal before - in the 2015/16 season - but the rumours came to nothing with reports claiming that Sporting's asking price was too high at the time.





However, now it seems that 25-year-old Angola-born star is ready to move and Sporting are willing to cash in.

Should he arrive, Carvalho would be tasked with firming up Arsenal's defensive midfield issues which have often been blamed for the Gunners' failing over the last few seasons.

While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is linked with the exit, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin failed to convince at times last season, leaving Arsenal fans demanding a strong presence in the middle of the field. A ccording to reports in the Portuguese Record, their dream could come true.

He is certainly no stranger to the big stage, representing Portugal 37 times at international level and h​as had 18 appearances in European competitions. Most recently he was seen helping Portugal to third place in the Confederations Cup and was also a key part of their successful Euro 2016 campaign.

