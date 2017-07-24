Arsene Wenger Looks to £27m Portugal Star to Bring Bite to Arsenal's Midfield
Arsenal are preparing a £27m bid to bring Sporting CP midfielder William Carvalho to north London, according to reports in Portugal.
Should he arrive, Carvalho would be tasked with firming up Arsenal's defensive midfield issues which have often been blamed for the Gunners' failing over the last few seasons.
While Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is linked with the exit, Granit Xhaka, Mohamed Elneny and Francis Coquelin failed to convince at times last season, leaving Arsenal fans demanding a strong presence in the middle of the field. A
He is certainly no stranger to the big stage, representing Portugal 37 times at international level and has had 18 appearances in European competitions. Most recently he was seen helping Portugal to third place in the Confederations Cup and was also a key part of their successful Euro 2016 campaign.