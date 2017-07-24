Aston Villa Join Championship Rivals in the Race for Young Liverpool Ace Sheyi Ojo

​Aston Villa have joined Championship rivals Middlesbrough, Fulham and Derby in the race for 20-year-old Liverpool starlet Sheyi Ojo.

The ​Mirror report that the England Under-20 international will be allowed to leave Anfield this summer to develop his game further with regular playing time, and clubs are lining up to present their case.

The attacking midfielder, who is able to play on either side, made 13 appearances for the Reds during the 2015/16 season, with eight of them coming in the Premier League. But he was only afforded two outings last term, and isn't expecting a significant change in the upcoming campaign, despite the club set to take part in the Champions League.

The ​Shields Gazette are also reporting that the Reds have blocked a move to Newcastle, with Jurgen Klopp thought to be extremely displeased with Rafa Benitez's approach. The Spaniard apparently set up a deal, but the cash offered was not what was first discussed. And the Toon have been told that they can only have the player if they fork out £10m.

Lachlan Cunningham/GettyImages

Anything less will see the club move to sell Ojo to another club - and then only with a buy-back clause installed in the move.

It is unlikely that Newcastle throw the sum at the attacker, in spite of his obvious talent. And Steve Bruce is now hopeful of convincing the Anfield side to loan him their starlet.

Middlesbrough and Fulham, as mentioned, are hoping for the same as well. But it is believed that the player would rather move to a Premier League club.