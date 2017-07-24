Barcelona Warn Philippe Coutinho They Will Pursue Dortmund Star if Liverpool Refuse to Sell

Barcelona have issued a warning to Philippe Coutinho, saying they will pursue Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele instead if Liverpool do not agree to sell their prized asset.

The Blaugrana have already seen a £72m rejected for the Brazilian star after news that fellow countryman Neymar is set to leave the Spanish club for Paris Saint-Germain in an enormous £197m deal.

The Ligue 1 side are set to buy out the forward's contract and Ernesto Valverde's side see Coutinho as the ideal replacement, according to The Sun.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp has declared his mercurial midfielder is 'not for sale', prompting Barca to issue a warning to the player who is surely tempted with the mega-money move.

Coutinho's representatives would welcome a move to Catalunya and have been monitoring Neymar's delicate situation.

Barca have courted the 25-year-old for over two years but despite wanting him to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, they will not waste their time in moving to a new target if need be.

Dembele has been the subject of interest from the Blaugrana already this summer after a sensational debut campaign in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.

The Frenchman would perhaps be a more natural replacement for Neymar, with the French international possessing very similar attributes to the Brazilian star.

The former Rennes man hugs the touchline in a similar manner, while Coutinho tends to drift into the centre in a similar manner to Messi.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

He would be a brilliant signing, of that there is no doubt, but the Liverpool man could perhaps be moulded into a replacement for Andres Iniesta in the long run. If they do receive £197m for Neymar, Barca should go for both him and Dembele.