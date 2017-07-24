Barcelona Warn Philippe Coutinho They Will Pursue Dortmund Star if Liverpool Refuse to Sell
Barcelona have issued a warning to Philippe Coutinho, saying they will pursue Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele instead if Liverpool do not agree to sell their prized asset.
The Blaugrana have already seen a £72m rejected for the Brazilian star after news that fellow countryman Neymar is set to leave the Spanish club for Paris Saint-Germain in an enormous £197m deal.
The Ligue 1 side are set to buy out the forward's contract and Ernesto Valverde's side see Coutinho as the ideal replacement, according to The Sun.
Nevertheless, Jurgen Klopp has declared his mercurial midfielder is 'not for sale', prompting Barca to issue a warning to the player who is surely tempted with the mega-money move.
Coutinho's representatives would welcome a move to Catalunya and have been monitoring Neymar's delicate situation.
Barca have courted the 25-year-old for over two years but despite wanting him to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, they will not waste their time in moving to a new target if need be.
Dembele has been the subject of interest from the Blaugrana already this summer after a sensational debut campaign in the Bundesliga with Dortmund.
The Frenchman would perhaps be a more natural replacement for Neymar, with the French international possessing very similar attributes to the Brazilian star.
The former Rennes man hugs the touchline in a similar manner, while Coutinho tends to drift into the centre in a similar manner to Messi.
He would be a brilliant signing, of that there is no doubt, but the Liverpool man could perhaps be moulded into a replacement for Andres Iniesta in the long run. If they do receive £197m for Neymar, Barca should go for both him and Dembele.